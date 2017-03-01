Many of us reach a point in our lives where something feels not quite right. It can take the form of a restless dissatisfaction or a vague feeling that we aren’t living up to our full potential. We wonder what we want to be when we grow up, even if we’re already established in a career. We look for more out of our relationship. We wonder how to follow our passion if we don’t even know what we’re passionate about. In other words, we want a happier and more meaningful life, but aren’t even sure where to start.
The foundation of a well-designed life is self-awareness. As Aristotle said “knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.” Purpose and fulfillment come from knowing who we are and who we want to be.
