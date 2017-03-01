Know Yourself. Design Your Life.

Self-awareness made easy

Inome guides you through a daily process of reflection to develop self-awareness, discover who you are, and form new habits to design your life.

Make Reflection a Daily Habit

Practice a step-by-step, guided process of reflection every day. Make a habit of identifying your needs, feelings, and behaviors and understand how these impact your experience.

Discover Who You Are

Find what drives you and how your life is balanced; identify your passions, strengths and weaknesses.

Form New Habits

Develop habits to align your life with your core values, balance your life, break your dysfunctional beliefs and foster your passions.

Happiness Starts with Self-awareness

Many of us reach a point in our lives where something feels not quite right. It can take the form of a restless dissatisfaction or a vague feeling that we aren’t living up to our full potential. We wonder what we want to be when we grow up, even if we’re already established in a career. We look for more out of our relationship. We wonder how to follow our passion if we don’t even know what we’re passionate about. In other words, we want a happier and more meaningful life, but aren’t even sure where to start.

The foundation of a well-designed life is self-awareness. As Aristotle said “knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.” Purpose and fulfillment come from knowing who we are and who we want to be.

